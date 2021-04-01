United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.04 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

