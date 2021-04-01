United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

BND opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

