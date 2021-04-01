United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,749,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,968,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after buying an additional 89,967 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average is $144.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $113.98 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

