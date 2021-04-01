United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 69,057 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,057 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

