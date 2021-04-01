United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $5.96 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

