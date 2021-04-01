United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.90

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $186.90 and last traded at $183.84, with a volume of 8537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.