UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Cap of $15.74 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $2.72 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00640809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

