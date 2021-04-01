UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $17.79

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $18.97. UP Fintech shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 75,527 shares.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 329.05 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

