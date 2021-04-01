uPlexa (UPX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $637,979.44 and approximately $531.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

