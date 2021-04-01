Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $128.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.24. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

