Uptrennd (1UP) Trading 165% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $10.06 million and $449,081.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 165% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00140295 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,014,708 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.