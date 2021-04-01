Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) rose 8.7% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.60 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 154,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,444,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

