Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Down 3.1%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $36.02. Approximately 16,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,701,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.88, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

