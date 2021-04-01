USD Coin Market Capitalization Hits $10.64 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.23 or 0.03329028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,883,808,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,640,230,889 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

