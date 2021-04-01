USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Cap of $28.75 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and $185.92 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00087973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00724713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00029317 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.