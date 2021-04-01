USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $7.02 million and $175.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,255.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.26 or 0.00942126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.57 or 0.00392489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001002 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014652 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.