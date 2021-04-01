USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005691 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.