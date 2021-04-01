Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 211.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.88% of Usio worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.69. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Usio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

