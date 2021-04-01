Utrust Hits One Day Volume of $16.96 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $274.65 million and $16.96 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

