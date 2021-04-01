V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

