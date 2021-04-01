V-ID (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.