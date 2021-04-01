Vai Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Vai has a market capitalization of $161.23 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00064497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00380898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00812911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00089956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029644 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 174,480,558 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

