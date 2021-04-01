Vai (VAI) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Vai has a total market capitalization of $158.66 million and $1.74 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00319054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00718903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00029618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 173,257,176 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

