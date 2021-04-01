Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 4.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.46. 34,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,780. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,385.87, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

