Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.94

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.94 and traded as low as $26.96. Value Line shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 3,838 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $269.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.
About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
