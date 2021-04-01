Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.94

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.94 and traded as low as $26.96. Value Line shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 3,838 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Value Line stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 285.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Value Line were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

