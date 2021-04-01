Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $824.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.
In other news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
