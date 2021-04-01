VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:EBND)

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

