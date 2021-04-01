VanEck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:PLUS)

VanEck Vectors Australian Corporate Bond Plus ETF (ASX:PLUS) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

