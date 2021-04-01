VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $53.40 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000.

