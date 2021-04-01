VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.