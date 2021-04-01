Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 619.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $178.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $133.31 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

