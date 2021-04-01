Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,554,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,942,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $178.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $133.31 and a one year high of $180.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.82.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

