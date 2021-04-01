Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,098. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

