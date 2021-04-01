Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 230,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

