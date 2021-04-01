Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

