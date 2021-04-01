Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,698 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $45,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $228.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.