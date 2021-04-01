Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $55,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $358.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.00 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

