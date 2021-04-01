Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VGIT opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

