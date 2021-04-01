Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $67.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

