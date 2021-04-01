Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000.

VGLT stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

