Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.51. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.42. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.91.

