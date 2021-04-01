Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $141.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,880. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.42.

