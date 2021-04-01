Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 123.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,619. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $226.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

