Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $134.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $138.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

