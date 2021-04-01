Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after buying an additional 385,206 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.47. 407,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $366.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.41 and a 200-day moving average of $336.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

