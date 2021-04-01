Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

