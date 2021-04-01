Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

