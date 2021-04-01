Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

