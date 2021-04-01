Vanilla Network Achieves Market Cap of $51.03 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for approximately $72.12 or 0.00120591 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 644.6% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $51.03 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00319054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00718903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00029618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 852,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,568 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

