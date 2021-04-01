Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 54.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $37.96 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 389.4% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for approximately $53.59 or 0.00090977 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00064497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00380898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00812911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00089956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029644 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 853,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,351 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

