Vaxcyte, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vaxcyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,901,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

